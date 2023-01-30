Fighting fires in the winter brings different challenges for firefighters

As people in Michigan get ready for bitterly cold temperatures, many will be trying to stay warm. However, sometimes that can lead to fires and even more dangerous conditions for firefighters. AJ Walker

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As people in Michigan get ready for bitterly cold temperatures, many will be trying to stay warm. However, that can sometimes lead to fires and even more dangerous conditions for firefighters.

Firefighter Jared Imlay works at Fire Station 5 in Southfield. As Imlay performed training for winter fire rescues with probationary firefighter Alex Hadland, he explained why fighting fires in winter conditions brings different challenges.

"We get the call to get to your home, we are dealing with slippery conditions, snow conditions, things that will delay us getting there, potentially. Also, when we do get to your home, we have to stretch hose lines. We need to move things through the snow. That definitely slows down our operation," Imlay said. "If we're operating at your house for a long, long period of time, we could see hoses start to freeze up, ladder rungs will freeze up, making things dangerous for our firefighters on the scene. So we need to be aware of all that, prepared for all that as we do get into these winter storms."

Research shows fires happen more frequently in the winter. Imlay said part of the reason is that people get more creative to try to stay warm, which can sometimes be dangerous and even deadly.

"Unfortunately some people don't have working furnaces. Some people resort to using their ovens for heat. Some people use kerosene heaters in their homes or simply heat their homes with space heaters. None of that is recommended. None of that is safe," said Imlay. "Gas-powered water heaters create carbon monoxide, and if it's not properly ventilated, it could potentially fill your home with carbon monoxide. If people are using candles that go unsupervised, people have pets in the home, candles are lit, those could potentially get knocked over and create a fire hazard."

As Imlay and Hadland continued their training exercise of using ladders to enter buildings and perform fire rescues, Imlay expressed that people need to be careful while attempting to stay warm to prevent fires.