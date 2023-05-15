Fight involving teens ends with gunfire outside Melvindale Civic Center

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for the person who wounded three people outside the Melvindale Civic Center/Fieldhouse Sunday night during a brawl.

According to Melvindale police, it all began with two groups fighting on Instagram for a while. It all came to a head when they decided to meet to duke it out.

The feuding groups first agreed to fight at Allendale Elementary School. When both sides showed up, they started arguing and chose to move the fight to another location.

"Melvindale had a 15-year-old juvenile call us about Allendale. Said there were five cars there; one is a grey Charger that were occupied by subjects with guns. Wouldn't give us any further info. He claims he saw a handgun," a dispatcher said on audio captured by Broadcastify.com.

At least 20 young men regrouped in the Melvindale Civic Center and Fieldhouse parking lot and began to fight.

During the brawl, police say a teen wearing a black ski mask pulled out a gun and opened fire, wounding three people.

Victim 1: Melvindale resident 18 years old --- Chest and abdomen wound Victim 2: Melvindale resident 18 years old ---- Abdomen wound Victim 3: Melvindale resident 18 years old ---- Buttock wound

"I'm not 100% sure what caused all this. I've just been hearing about it," Damarion Ellis, who is friends with one of the victims, said.

Ellis told CBS News Detroit that his friend underwent surgery Monday morning. All three injured are in serious but stable condition, according to police.

"I mean, it is tough when it's one of your closest friends. It's gonna be hard, of course," Ellis said.

Detectives are now looking to speak with a particular teen. A witness described him as a short, skinny boy, approximately 16 or 17.

"There's no sense in having gunfire just because what you want to argue about something, just like everybody else," Kevin Dewey, who lives near the Civic Center, said. "Back in the day, we just you'd argue with somebody, you get in a fight with them, and you wind up being best friends with them."

If you recognize the teen, contact Melvindale Lt. Detective Martinez at 313-429-1040 X1406.