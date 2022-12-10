Watch CBS News
Ferndale home turning heads with unique, in-home additions

By Luke Laster

/ CW50 Detroit

(CBS DETROIT)- A Ferndale home has hit the market, and let's just say, this one is unique.

Urinals in the kitchen, a Jägermeister tap in the shower and tiger stripes on the bedroom walls are just a couple of features found in this Oakland County home located at 3050 Burdette St. in Ferndale.

img-2401.jpg

"It's kind of the ultimate bachelor pad," says realtor Heidi Wilson, who has been showing the house.

"With stadium seating in the living room and taps around the house, "the ultimate bachelor pad" is certainly one way to describe this, from the outside, seemingly normal Ferndale home.

Wilson says the owner wasn't necessarily expecting the attention this home as drawn.

img-2402.jpg
img-2403.jpg

 

"He's cool with it. It was, I think, a surprise to everybody. He was like, I kind of just did this for me because I thought it was funny, fun, whatever," Wilson said.

Check out the listing here.

lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

