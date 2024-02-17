FEMA visiting Michigan homes hit by tornadoes

(CBS DETROIT) - Those affected by strong tornadoes and flooding in Michigan last summer may soon get a knock at the door.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are hitting the ground this month, starting with the nine hardest hit counties, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe and Livingston.

On February 8, President Joe Biden announced that federal assistance would be made available to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms between August 24 and 26, 2023.

The assistance being offered includes grants for home repairs, and temporary housing, as well as low-interest loans to cover property losses not covered by insurance and other programs to help business owners recover.

The crews that are going door-to-door will help residents register for assistance, as well as identifying their needs and referring them to other agencies for additional help.

Officials warn residents to make sure the crew members are wearing a FEMA ID badge with a photograph, before offering any personal information, even if the person is wearing an official looking FEMA shirt, vest or jacket.

Residents with concerns are advised to call the Helpline at at 800-621-3362 to verify that the FEMA visit is legitimate.

Residents can also apply for help on their own by using the FEMA Mobile App. The can also log on to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA number at 800-621-3362.