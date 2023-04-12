FEMA providing $2.3M to Dearborn for June 2021 storm response costs

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn will receive funding for response costs related to the June 2021 storm, FEMA announced Wednesday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2021/06/28: Detroit residents observe a stretch of I-94 that is still under several feet of water following heavy weekend rains which flooded parts of Metro Detroit. After a weekend of heavy storms beginning on Friday night and lasting through the weekend rainwater flooded parts of I-94 in Detroit, Michigan forcing some motorists to abandon their vehicles and seek shelter from the heavy rains. Flood waters remained in areas along I-94 between Dearborn and Downtown Detroit several days later as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on the still inundated I-94. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division announced $2,370,160 in funding has been made available to Dearborn for costs related to the federally declared severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in June 2021.

Officials say this funding will reimburse the city for costs to remove debris following the storm.

"The city of Dearborn has done a great job with its recovery efforts," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "This federal funding will further the progress as it helps restore the city's budget, freeing up additional resources that could be used to prevent future flood damage through mitigation efforts."

FEMA is covering 90 percent of the expenses for this, and the state will pay the remaining 10 percent.

The severe storm in June 2021 caused major flooding on I-94 and in different communities across the Metro Detroit area.