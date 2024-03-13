FEMA offering $300 to eligible residents impacted by August 2023 storms in Metro Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 13, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering $300 to eligible residents impacted by the August 2023 storms in Metro Detroit, causing flooding and storm damage.

Homeowners and renters can apply for the Clean and Sanitize assistance if they meet the following qualifications:

Primary residence was damaged by the storms and living there when it happened.

Residence needed to be cleaned after the storms.

Damage was not covered by insurance or don't have insurance.

Primary residence is safe to live in.

Residence has until April 8 to apply.

How to apply

Visit the Disaster Assistance page.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If using a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other accessibility service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Visit FEMA's website for locations and hours.