Federal officials say demand for passports increasing, may create delays

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're planning a vacation out of the country this summer, your travel plans might be a bust if you don't have a passport.

As more Americans are traveling internationally again, the U.S. Department of State reports an increased demand for passports, and the influx of requests could delay your trip for months.

The department is encouraging travelers to renew or request their passports as soon as possible. The agency is reporting a record-breaking uptick in requests.

Last year, 22 million passports were issued and officials say current demands are on track to break another record.

Hannah Owens, a travel agent for Paradise is Calling, says post-COVID fever is one factor contributing to the rise in foreign flights.

"They will start off by wanting to go to Jamaica, or they want to go somewhere great and tropical and then say 'No I don't have a passport.' .... They think 'Oh we want to go travel in July but we have to get our passports.' And I'm like, 'Well...' Because right now it is taking a long time," Owens said.

Passport processing times were updated in March. The standard routine process could take 10 to 12 weeks and seven to nine weeks for expedited orders.

"Keep in mind that that does not include that mail time so if it says that your processing time is five to seven weeks definitely add an additional two to four weeks of processing time onto that when you're planning to get your passport," Owens said.

For anyone who still to enjoy a tropical environment without the passport hassle, there are a few options to consider for your vacation plans.

"There's the U.S. Virgin Islands, very popular for people who want to travel somewhere nice and tropical that's warm. You don't need a passport for that. You can go to Puerto Rico is a great one. They are U.S. territory. You do not need a passport to go to Puerto Rico and it's warm pretty much year around," Owens said.

If you haven't applied for a passport yet and have to travel internationally in the next 14 days, contact the National Passport Information Center.

Slots are limited and not guaranteed.