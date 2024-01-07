FDA recalls D&D Commodities Ltd. parrot food after potential salmonella contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - Some parrot owners will need to find their pets something else to eat.

D&D Commodities Limited is recalling a single lot of its 3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food.

The FDA says the recall comes after salmonella was found in a sample test in late 2023.

The FDA says the affected product was sold in clear, plastic four-pound jars in 20 states, including Michigan.

Retailers who were shipped the recalled food are being contacted.