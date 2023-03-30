FDA approves Naloxone over-the-counter, stores to see Narcan branded items

WAYNE COUNTY, Mic. (CBS DETROIT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, an overdose-reversing nasal spray, for over-the-counter, non-prescription sale.

The FDA green light marks the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription.

In due time, Narcan treatments will appear in grocery stores and pharmacies.

CBS News Detroit talked with Wayne State Professor of Pharmacy Dr. Victoria Tutag Lehr. Dr. Lehr says as of recent times she and her pharmacy colleagues have been expecting an announcement similar to Wednesday's.

"We were anticipating this in the addiction medicine community and in the pharmacy community," she said.

The health care provider says it will help get the item into more hands.

"Many people don't want to come and approach us at the counter. They feel we are being judgmental that they are asking for naloxone. Many times they don't want to wait for the processing of the prescription," Dr. Lehr said.

Provisional data from the CDC reveals 101,751 reported fatal overdoses in the 12-month period ending in October, with the majority involving opioids. Previous studies suggest bystanders who carried naloxone helped save lives.

"If someone is in an overdose situation, people will hesitate to call the police or first responders. The first response is we'll take care of this ourselves," Lehr said.

According to Michigan Overdose Data to Action, in January, Wayne County EMS responded to 314 probable opioid overdoses. For the same timeframe in Oakland County, the number is 98.

The FDA is encouraging the manufacturer to make Narcan affordable, as the country battles an overdose epidemic.

"Might be $30, and that is unattainable to many people. That's quite a bit of money," Lehr said.

Experts say Narcan is also fairly simple to administer, by putting the overdose victim on their back, inserting the tip of the device into their nostril, and pushing the spray. Health care providers say the treatment usually is effective for up to 90 minutes.

With the treatment going over-the-counter, doctors believe it will help reduce the stigma surrounding the medication.