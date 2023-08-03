FBI seeks potential victims, says man arrested in Oregon kidnapping may have been in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI Detroit Field Office says a man who was arrested in connection with an interstate kidnapping in Oregon may have been in Michigan in 2017.

The agency says it is seeking victims of Negasi Zuberi, 29, who is believed to have been in Ecorse between April 2017 and September 2017.

The #FBI is seeking to identify potential victims of Negasi Zuberi, who was recently charged with interstate kidnapping in the District of Oregon. He was believed to have been in Ecorse, MI from April 2017 to September 2017, https://t.co/cl4fPCt7BO — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) August 3, 2023

Zuberi was arrested on July 16 following a standoff in Nevada after a woman escaped a makeshift cinderblock cell in Oregon. Authorities say Zuberi picked up the woman on July 15 for prostitution services in Seattle.

According to the FBI, the investigation expanded to 10 other states: California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

Federal investigators say Zuberi has several methods to control his victims, such as drugging their drinks, pretending to be an officer, and soliciting sex workers and then assaulting them. Additionally, some incidents may have been filed, and victims are threatened if they tell police.

Anyone with information or who is a victim can fill out a form on the FBI's website.