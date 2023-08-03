Watch CBS News
Crime

FBI seeks potential victims, says man arrested in Oregon kidnapping may have been in Michigan

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 3, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 3, 2023 03:16

(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI Detroit Field Office says a man who was arrested in connection with an interstate kidnapping in Oregon may have been in Michigan in 2017.

The agency says it is seeking victims of Negasi Zuberi, 29, who is believed to have been in Ecorse between April 2017 and September 2017.

Zuberi was arrested on July 16 following a standoff in Nevada after a woman escaped a makeshift cinderblock cell in Oregon. Authorities say Zuberi picked up the woman on July 15 for prostitution services in Seattle.

According to the FBI, the investigation expanded to 10 other states: California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada. 

Federal investigators say Zuberi has several methods to control his victims, such as drugging their drinks, pretending to be an officer, and soliciting sex workers and then assaulting them. Additionally, some incidents may have been filed, and victims are threatened if they tell police.

Anyone with information or who is a victim can fill out a form on the FBI's website.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 7:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.