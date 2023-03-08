Watch CBS News
FBI seeks public's help in finding missing Portage woman Heather Kelley

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

PORTAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The FBI is seeking help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since December 2022.

Federal authorities are working with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Portage Department of Public Safety to find Heather Mae Kelley, of Portage.

"There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide," the FBI said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

