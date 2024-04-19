Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI, police looking for suspect in Michigan bank robbery

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories
Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI and Hampton Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Essexville in Bay County. 

According to the FBI, the man entered the Sunrise Family Credit Union at 190 N. Powell Road around 10:30 a.m. on April 9 and threatened a bank teller with a semiautomatic pistol, demanding money. 

essexville-bank-robbery-suspect.png
FBI

The FBI says the man was wearing a black hat with a white American flag logo, a black hoodie, black jeans, tennis shoes and a white face mask. 

He is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, with a slim build. He may be in his 40s. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 3:20 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.