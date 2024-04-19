FBI, police looking for suspect in Michigan bank robbery

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI and Hampton Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Essexville in Bay County.

According to the FBI, the man entered the Sunrise Family Credit Union at 190 N. Powell Road around 10:30 a.m. on April 9 and threatened a bank teller with a semiautomatic pistol, demanding money.

FBI

The FBI says the man was wearing a black hat with a white American flag logo, a black hoodie, black jeans, tennis shoes and a white face mask.

He is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, with a slim build. He may be in his 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.