FBI, police looking for suspect in Michigan bank robbery
(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI and Hampton Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Essexville in Bay County.
According to the FBI, the man entered the Sunrise Family Credit Union at 190 N. Powell Road around 10:30 a.m. on April 9 and threatened a bank teller with a semiautomatic pistol, demanding money.
The FBI says the man was wearing a black hat with a white American flag logo, a black hoodie, black jeans, tennis shoes and a white face mask.
He is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, with a slim build. He may be in his 40s.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.