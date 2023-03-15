FBI looking to identify additional victims in Michigan sex trafficking case

(CBS DETROIT) - The FBI is looking to identify additional potential victims connected to a sex trafficking case in Michigan.

Officials say on Thursday, Feb. 9, Deshawn Allen and Cassidy Morse were indicted on charges related to sex trafficking minors.

"The indictment alleges that in late 2021, Allen and Morse conspired to engage in the sex trafficking of two minors out of locations across the Eastern District of Michigan, including Southfield and Flint," according to the FBI Detroit Field Office.

Federal officials are trying to identify additional victims who may have been trafficked by these two individuals.

Allen used the alias "L.A.," and Morse used the aliases "Kamore" and "K-Money," according to the FBI.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim or has any information about this crime is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip here.