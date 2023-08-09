FBI joins search for missing sisters last seen heading toward woods in Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The FBI is assisting the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office in the search for two sisters who have been missing from their home in northern Michigan for over a month.

#FBI Detroit, Bay City RA, & FBI Miami are assisting the Roscommon County Sheriff with its ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Iris & Tamara Perez. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Iris & Tamara should contact the RCSO at (989) 275-5101. pic.twitter.com/C0tE09skjE — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) August 8, 2023

Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister, Iris Perez, 13, were reported missing on June 28.

Authorities say they were last seen by a neighbor who says the girls were heading toward the woods near their Houghton Lake home.

Surveillance video showed a newer model white Jeep leaving the area around the time the sisters disappeared.

In addition, authorities say the children lived with their adoptive parents until March 2023. According to the FBI Detroit Field Office, the two moved to Michigan after they were found at their biological mom's home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Iris Perez, 13, (left) and Tamara Perez, 15, (right) FBI Detroit Field Office

Tamara Perez, also known by the alias Sa-Kira Littrell Nombre, is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Iris Perez, who uses the alias A-Dayla Precious Crowder, is described as being 5 feet tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these two missing sisters is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office at 989-275-5101 or the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov.