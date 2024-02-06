Watch CBS News
Company releases favorite rom-coms for each state. See what is Michigan's No. 1 film

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - "As if" is probably one of the most known phrases in the movie "Clueless." According to a study, the film is named Michigan's No. 1 favorite rom-com in 2023.

PR Hub released the top five favorite rom-coms for each state, showing that "Clueless" is No. 1 for nearly 50% of the states. 

In Michigan, the film is followed by "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride," "Bridget Jones's Diary," and "Your Place or Mine."

The company based the results on 30 films to determine the top five favorites in each state.

Click here to see the full list for each state.  

