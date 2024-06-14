Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Father's Day weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - We'll see lots of sunshine this weekend, and if you're celebrating Dad outdoors on Sunday, expect warm and windy conditions.

Saturday will be a very pleasant day to be outdoors, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and relatively low humidity.

More heat and humidity start to move into the area on Sunday, and we'll see breezy conditions, with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour, through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday starts out partly cloudy in the early morning, but those clouds will clear out quickly after sunrise. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Happy Father's Day!