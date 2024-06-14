Watch CBS News
Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Father's Day weekend in Metro Detroit

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast June 14, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast June 14, 2024 (Today) 02:52

(CBS DETROIT) - We'll see lots of sunshine this weekend, and if you're celebrating Dad outdoors on Sunday, expect warm and windy conditions.

weekend-left.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Saturday will be a very pleasant day to be outdoors, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and relatively low humidity. 

More heat and humidity start to move into the area on Sunday, and we'll see breezy conditions, with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour, through the afternoon and evening.

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Sunday starts out partly cloudy in the early morning, but those clouds will clear out quickly after sunrise. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

day-3.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Happy Father's Day! 

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 4:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

