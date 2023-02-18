Father of Michigan State student recounts hours before shooting: "I just can't get my mind wrapped around it"

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, Bob Lees had dinner with his son, who attends Michigan State University. A few hours later, his son advised him not to return to the university.

"I dropped him off at the dorm at 6 p.m. (Monday), and I went to East Lansing High School to recruit. I came out of the high school at about 8:15, 8:20 with all kinds of sirens and chaos. He immediately called me and says "Dad, don't come back over," said Lees, who is an assistant basketball coach at Oakland Community College.

"... The worst part of it I couldn't get into campus, so I had to drive back to here (Oakland Community College)."

Lees, who helps his son coach the women's basketball team, considers himself grateful by a divine presence.

"I am blessed. I have three boys, and I talk to them daily, and I get to work with one of them. And my heart just breaks for those parents," he said.

While the events of the tragedies that occurred Monday can never be erased, Lees finds it hard not to think about what could've happened to him and what didn't.

"I don't know what else to say about it. I can't get my mind wrapped around it. I don't know what to say to them that could help them. I almost feel guilty. It's bad," he said.