Father of child killed in accidental shooting in Howell is Dearborn police officer
HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The father of a 2-year-old who died in an accidental shooting in Howell is a member of the Dearborn Police Department.
The department released a statement, saying the incident was a "personal matter and we are respecting the privacy of the officer and his family during this difficult time."
The shooting is under investigation.
According to Howell police, the 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm and was accidentally shot at the home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.
Police released few details about the incident, but the child was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.