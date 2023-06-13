Father of child killed in accidental shooting in Howell is Dearborn police officer

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The father of a 2-year-old who died in an accidental shooting in Howell is a member of the Dearborn Police Department.

The department released a statement, saying the incident was a "personal matter and we are respecting the privacy of the officer and his family during this difficult time."

The shooting is under investigation.

According to Howell police, the 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm and was accidentally shot at the home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Police released few details about the incident, but the child was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.