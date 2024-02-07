Father arrested for allegedly kidnapping daughter, barricading inside Victory Inn Hotel

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A father was arrested after kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter and then barricading inside the Victory Inn Hotel on Washtenaw Avenue, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The girl was in the room and wasn't hurt, Washtenaw County deputies said.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the kidnapping in the 9000 block of Julie Dr.

The father of the child and a second suspect were armed with guns, forced their way inside a home, assaulted the residents, and took the girl, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies tracked the suspect to the Victory Inn Hotel where he barricaded with the girl, investigation shows.

Deputies are working to identify the second suspect.