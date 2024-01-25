Watch CBS News
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in fatal Southwest Detroit shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot Cornell E. Squires. 

On Dec. 11, 2023 close to 9 a.m., Squires was walking to the backyard of his home in the 3000 block of S. Electric in southwest Detroit when the suspect shot him, according to Crime Stoppers.  

The suspect exited a newer model dark gray Blazer vehicle wearing a blue sweater with the hood covering their face, a black mask, blue gloves, and light gray pants.  

The suspect approached Squires from the back, shooting him immediately before picking something up from the ground, getting back in the vehicle, and fleeing the scene, Crime Stoppers said.  

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit the website

