Detroit police seek tips in fatal shooting outside of Third Street Bar in 2022

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a fatal Nov. 19, 2022 shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:39 a.m. outside of the Third Street Bar located in the 4600 block of Third in Detroit, police said.

The suspect and the 34-year-old victim had a verbal disagreement when the victim went outside and was shot multiple times by the suspect, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a man who appears to be 5 feet and 4 inches tall, wearing a dark blue beanie, white jogging pants, a "New York" starter jacket, and a beard.

A person of interest is described as a woman who appears to be 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has long braids, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information can call 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. A $1,000 reward is being offered.