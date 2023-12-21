Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fatal shooting is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 21 close to 3 a.m. in the area of Layfayette Plaisance Street and Rivard Street.
When officers arrived they said they found a vehicle that was shot at and also found a dead man inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
