Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting near Rutland Street in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A double shooting has left one woman dead on Saturday night, the Detroit Police Department said. 

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Rutland close to 11:30 p.m. 

The 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle when a suspect fired shots, police said. 

The pair were taken to the hospital where the woman died and the man is listed in a temporary serious condition, the department said. 

First published on January 7, 2024 / 1:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.