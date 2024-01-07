1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting near Rutland Street in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A double shooting has left one woman dead on Saturday night, the Detroit Police Department said.
The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Rutland close to 11:30 p.m.
The 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle when a suspect fired shots, police said.
The pair were taken to the hospital where the woman died and the man is listed in a temporary serious condition, the department said.
