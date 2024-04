Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-75 Thursday morning, officials said.

At 5:45 a.m. on April 11, troopers were called to southbound I-75 near 8 Mile Road for a crash.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route as officials have closed the freeway at 8 Mile Road for their investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.