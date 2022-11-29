1 dead after carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel, authorities say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after a carbon monoxide incident at a hotel in Ann Arbor.

The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD) said they were called to the Victory Inn at 12:30 p.m. Monday. First responders said they found a deceased maintenance worker in the boiler room. Carbon monoxide levels were reported in excess of 500 parts per million.

DTE Energy shut off gas to the boiler while firefighters conducted air monitoring and ventilated the hotel. According to AAFD, the City Building Department posted the inn as unsafe to occupy while repaired are made. Hotel management is working to relocate guests.

Ann Arbor PD and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.