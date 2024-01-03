Watch CBS News
Deadly Bloomfield Township Christmas Eve crash under investigation

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a fatal Dec. 24 crash. 

The crash happened in the area of W Square Lake Road and Lahser Road close to 7 p.m. 

A 53-year-old from Clarkston was driving a 2017 Ford and a 37-year-old from Detroit was driving a 2019 Motor Coach, police said. 

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Dec. 31, police said. 

The two passengers in the Motor Coach had non-critical injuries but were taken to the hospital and later discharged, according to the department. 

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, police said.  

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7755. 

