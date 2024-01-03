Deadly Bloomfield Township Christmas Eve crash under investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a fatal Dec. 24 crash.

The crash happened in the area of W Square Lake Road and Lahser Road close to 7 p.m.

A 53-year-old from Clarkston was driving a 2017 Ford and a 37-year-old from Detroit was driving a 2019 Motor Coach, police said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Dec. 31, police said.

The two passengers in the Motor Coach had non-critical injuries but were taken to the hospital and later discharged, according to the department.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.