Deadly Bloomfield Township Christmas Eve crash under investigation
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a fatal Dec. 24 crash.
The crash happened in the area of W Square Lake Road and Lahser Road close to 7 p.m.
A 53-year-old from Clarkston was driving a 2017 Ford and a 37-year-old from Detroit was driving a 2019 Motor Coach, police said.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Dec. 31, police said.
The two passengers in the Motor Coach had non-critical injuries but were taken to the hospital and later discharged, according to the department.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, police said.
The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.
