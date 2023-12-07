Farmington Hills police ramp up patrols at bus stops after teenager was approached by stranger

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that happened at a bus stop on Dec. 4 around 3 p.m.

A 16-year-old student told police they were approached by a stranger in a vehicle near a school bus stop in a subdivision located near the southwest corner of Twelve Mile Road and Inkster Road.

When the teenager walked away from the bus stop, at the corner of Twelve Mile Road and Herndonwood Drive, a woman pulled alongside the student, saying, "I'm one of your neighbors. Do you want a ride home?".

The student declined the ride and the unknown woman drove away, police said.

The suspect and suspect vehicle are described as:

Possibly a Hispanic woman

An unknown make/model dark gray sport utility vehicle

The Farmington Hills Police Department said they increased patrols at all bus stops and are working with the Farmington Public School District to address safety concerns.

Anyone with information can call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.