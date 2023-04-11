Watch CBS News
Farmington Hills woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin show

By Joseph Buczek

Karen Finger was selected for the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.    The Michigan Lottery 

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills woman won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show Monday night. 

Karen Finger was selected for the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online. 

She was one of five players chosen for "The Big Spin" show in a random drawing. In all, 20 players were selected for the show, with each player having the opportunity to win up to $2 million. Each player was guaranteed to win at least $100,000. 

"I was in complete disbelief when I got the call from the Lottery informing me that I was chosen as a The Big Spin contestant," said Finger in a statement. "It took a while for it to sink in that the call was real and that I was going to be on The Big Spin show. 

"When I spun the wheel, it felt like it was spinning forever. Once it finally landed on $1 million, it felt like my heart stopped beating. It was the most unbelievable feeling I have ever experienced! Winning this prize is life changing. I plan to use the money to take a trip and complete some home improvements."  

Players have won more than $10.5 million on "The Big Spin" show. 

