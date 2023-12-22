Farmington Hills woman extradited from Texas, arraigned for PPP loan fraud

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 22, 2023

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills woman was extradited from Texas and arraigned for PPP loan fraud, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Tiesha Johnson, 55, was arraigned Monday on charges of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from the federal government, Nessel said.

Johnson was a former investigator for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, according to the attorney general.

She was arrested in Dallas, TX, under warrants from the Dept. of Attorney General and transported back to Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General referred the matter to the attorney general and requested an investigation into potential federal loan fraud in July 2022.

Johnson is accused of fraudulently obtaining two PPP loans and one EID loan totaling $34,675 while a federal employee, Nessel said.

The loans are to cover payroll expenses for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson allegedly had a business but no employees or payroll expenses.

She is charged with three counts of false pretenses, $1,000-$20,000, each offense is a five-year felony, Nessel said.

Johnson was granted a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 3.