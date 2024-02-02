Farmington Hills school contract employee accused of inappropriate contact with student

Andre Brown Farmington Hills Police Department

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A contract employee at East Middle School in Farmington Hills has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, Andre Brown, 25, of Wixom, is charged with one count of child sexual abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. He received a $25,000 bond and is ordered to have no contact with minors, the victim, no social media, and is banned from the school.

Police say Brown, who worked as a hall monitor and a basketball and cross-country coach, allegedly participated in conversation threads with students via Snapchat and initiated a private chat with the 13-year-old.

Brown solicited inappropriate photos of the student, who then alerted a school counselor.

Police began an investigation on Jan. 31 and are checking if other children may have had a similar experience with Brown.

"I commend the courage of this student in recognizing the inappropriateness of the request made by the suspect, and her stepping forward to report the incident," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement. "I encourage parents and guardians to maintain engagement in their children's social media accounts and to have ongoing conversations about internet safety with their loved ones."

Anyone with information on the incident or similar incidents is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.