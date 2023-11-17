Farmington Hills residents react to news of potential removal of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Farmington Hills residents react to news of potential removal of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museu

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's an ever-changing situation concerning a beloved Farmington Hills establishment.

The future of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum is up for debate.

In a packed planning commission meeting Thursday, city leaders got an earful from residents in a nearly three-hour public comment period.

Many residents disapprove of the museum potentially being removed. Developers are seeking to use the land to build a grocery store.

"I am Gen X. My niece-in-law is millennial, and my grand niece is Gen-0, and we've all got pictures from us being in Marvin's, so the fact that everyone saying, 'We can just move it' ... is impossible," one woman speaking to the commission said.

More than 28,000 people have signed a petition to save the business. During the meeting, developers said they are willing to work with Marvin's and other businesses to be a part of the new development. They added that it can't be guaranteed the business would stay where It currently is.

"Marvin's is something that makes the City of Farmington Hills - a city of distinction, a city of attraction - people literally come from around the world to see this. There's no other collection like this in the world," another resident added.

Ultimately, the planning commission recommended for the project to move forward. Next, it will go before the Farmington Hills City Council.