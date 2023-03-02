Farmington Hills police search for man, 61, missing since Feb. 25

Kenneth Eugene Montgomery Farmington Hills Police Department

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 61-year-old has been missing for nearly a week, and the Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating him.

Police say Kenneth Eugene Montgomery was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 25 leaving his home near 13 Mile and Orchard Lake roads. Authorities say he left in his white 2014 Ford Focus with license plate No. EEG2431.

Police describe Montgomery as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 220 pounds. He is also described as bald, with a mustache and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.