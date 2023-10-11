Farmington Hills police arrest stabbing suspect, save victim

Curtis Leroy Washington Jr. Farmington Hills Police Department

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man who was caught assaulting another man at his estranged wife's home last month in Farmington Hills.

Curtis Leroy Washington Jr. is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of domestic violence second offense. He was arraigned and remanded to Oakland County Jail, according to a press release.

At about 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 29, officers were called to the Timber Ridge Apartments for a report of a stabbing. A woman told 911 that her estranged husband broke into her home and attacked her friend, a 32-year-old man, with a knife.

Upon arrival, police spotted Washington attacking the victim and took him into custody without incident.

Police performed lifesaving measures on the victim, who was bleeding profusely from his wounds, and carried him to the paramedics as they arrived at the home. Farmington Hills police say the officers used their tactical medical kits to control the bleeding.

"I am extremely proud of the heroic actions of the women and men of the Farmington Hills Police Department. They were calm and courageous in the face of danger, de-escalated a chaotic situation, arrested a violent criminal, and saved the life of an innocent victim," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a press release. "When encountering this danger, they relied upon the outstanding training they are continuously provided and showed amazing restraint in their response to violence. This training allowed them to safely stop the violence while protecting the innocent and the suspect."

Investigators discovered Washington was previously arrested for domestic violence on Sept. 13 in Farmington Hills. He was out on bond and violated a conditional release order for contacting his estranged wife at the time of the stabbing.