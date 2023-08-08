Farmington Hills man sentenced for organized retail fraud

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills man is sentenced to at least two years in prison in connection with cellphone theft in northern Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday that Darius Whitlow, 31, was sentenced to 29 to 60 months after pleading guilty to organized retail fraud, false pretenses up to $1,000 and less than $20,000, and identity theft.

Officials say Whitlow used fake IDs to buy the phones on payment plans. The payment plans were then linked to the names stolen and used by Whitlow and his accomplices, according to a press release.

Whitlow completed the scheme at multiple providers and only paid the sales tax.

"Mr. Whitlow's actions have caused long-term harm to his many victims who now must work to repair their stolen identities," said Nessel in a statement. "Organized Retail Crime is a highly involved and orchestrated criminal enterprise that costs Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars each year. I'm grateful for the hard work and collaboration between our newly formed Organized Retail Crime Unit, and the Michigan State Police, which helped bring this thief to justice."