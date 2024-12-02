Detroit-area man charged for allegedly shooting at wife

Paul Holland Farmington Hills Police Department

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting at his wife and barricading himself in a home Saturday night.

Paul Holland, 44, is charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm in a building and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He received a $250,000 (10% cash or surety) bond.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Farmington Hills police responded to a home in the 29000 block of Ramblewood Drive near 14 Mile and Middlebelt roads for shots fired inside a home. A woman reported that her husband, identified as Holland, was intoxicated and being aggressive, according to a news release.

The woman told police that she grabbed a gun for self-defense, and Holland grabbed two guns, firing shots into the ceiling, the walls and toward her. The woman fled the home.

Police attempted to de-escalate; however, Holland refused to come out of the house. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team eventually went into the home after getting a search warrant and arrested Holland.

No injuries were reported.

"I am extremely proud of the heroic actions of the women and men of the Farmington Hills Police Department," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a statement. "They were calm and courageous in the face of danger and were able to expertly de-escalate a violent situation that could have resulted in great harm to those involved, as well as the neighboring community." Chief King also expressed gratitude to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

Holland is scheduled to appear for a pre-exam conference on Dec. 11.