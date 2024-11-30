Barricaded gunman in custody after shots fired in Farmington Hills, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — A barricaded gunman is in custody after shots were fired in Farmington Hills Saturday night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office sent a Facebook post at 7:19 p.m. saying a gunman had barricaded himself inside a house in the area of 14 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road.

Around two hours later, the sheriff's office said they had breached the door and took the suspect into custody.

"We just breached the front door and upon doing that, he gave up, so thankfully he's out, he's in custody," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Authorities say the man fired shots, but no one was injured.

Officers with Farmington Hills police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were engaged in the area, attempting to communicate with the man prior to breaching the residence.