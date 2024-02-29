More than 100 residents displaced after fire at Farmington Hills extended-stay hotel

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fire at an extended-stay hotel in Farmington Hills Thursday morning caused evacuations and displaced more than 100 residents, officials said.

At about 5 a.m. on Feb. 29, the Farmington Hills Fire Department responded to the MainStay Suites at 37555 Hills Tech Drive.

When they arrived, they discovered the fire started in a room on the third floor and spread to the fourth floor. There was heavy smoke when they entered.

Sprinklers were activated, which helped stop the spread of the fire, Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

In addition, the fire displaced 104 residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.