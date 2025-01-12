Farmington Hills Fire Department puts spotlight on car seat safety

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — About 50% of all child car seats are being installed or used incorrectly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

That's why the Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspections with nationally certified technicians. The fire department hosts inspections on the second Sunday of every month.

Technicians check to make sure car seats are installed properly and not on a recall list.

The fire department says inspections take about 45 minutes and are important because proper car seat installation reduces injuries to children in car crashes.

"They tend to be rare, but one is one too many," Eric Alonzo, Farmington Hills Fire Department EMS coordinator said. "That's that we really make it important to educate our citizens, number one of the laws, but knowing these safety [tips] factor in keeping our pediatric patients safe anytime they travel in our vehicles."

Appointments are recommended because spots fill up fast, but they don't turn away drive-ups.

Inspections are open to everyone in the Metro Detroit area.