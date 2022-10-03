Metro Detroit cat sets Guinness record for tallest living domestic cat

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat in Farmington Hills set the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat in the world.

Dr. William John Powers and Fenrir, his Savannah cat that holds the record for tallest living domestic cat. Guinness Word Records

Fenrir is a Savannah cat, measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 in) on 29 January 2021.

Savannah cats are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, a medium-sized wild African cat.

Officials say that even though Savannah cats are descend from wild cats, Fenrir is tall for the breed.

Fenrir is one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which measure 14 and 17 inches.

Dr. William John Powers, a physician and HIV specialist and Fenrir's owner is no stranger to having record-holding cats.

Fenrir's late brother, Arcturus currently holds the title for tallest domestic cat ever, measuring at 48.4 cm (19.05 inches), according to the Guinness Word Record's website.

"Arcturus passed in a tragic house fire five years ago shortly after getting his record, and his parents, Dream and Myst, were unable to conceive and have further kittens after that, until approximately two years later when Myst unexpectedly became pregnant again," said Powers. "Two boys were born in the litter, Fenrir and Corvus, both of whom are full brothers of Arcturus. I adopted both kittens."

In addition to this, the fire also took the life of his cat Cygnus, a silver Maine Coon, who held the record for longest tail on a domestic living cat. Right now that title is held by Dr. Powers' Maine Coon, Altair, whose tail measures 40.83 cm (16.07 inches).

Fenrir also works as a therapy cat to help calm HIV patients and help them feel at ease.

Dr. Powers told Guinness World Records, "For someone so obsessed with their cats to have not one, not two, but four Guinness World Records title holding animals in one lifetime is a bit surreal isn't it."

For more information on Fenrir, visit the Guinness World Records website, here.