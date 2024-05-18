Fans, Detroit officials speak on plan for new Detroit City FC stadium

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Football Club announced it will have a soccer-specific stadium in Detroit. Fans and city officials said they are excited about the new plan.

"I want them to have a permanent home in the city, and we're going to be supportive, and they're going to reach out to the community to start those conversations," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

According to the organization, millions of dollars have impacted small businesses in the City of Hamtramck from the club.

John Mozena with the Center for Economic Accountability said he finds the previous statement plausible.

"These stadiums don't create any meaningful economic impact on the city. All they are doing is switching where they go?" he said.

Mozena is also a Detroit City FC fan. He wonders who will play to construct the stadium. According to him, the team's current stadium was renovated in 2016.

"I think it's a wonderful spot for a city stadium. I look forward to assuming it's built, cheering for them. It's solely the issue of public financing that I have the issue with," he said.

CBS News Detroit asked the organization how the stadium will be paid for. Officials did not release the specifics of the building plan.

"My only concern and the concern of our organization and any economists who looks at this stuff is it shouldn't be on the taxpayers to pay in whole or in part for any stadium," Mozena said.

Mozena believes the organization may opt for the community benefits ordinance through the city.

He doesn't want the community responsible for paying for something that he believes may have little effect.

"Look at Ford Field or Comerica Park. How much economic development is around those things?" he said.

Many residents of the Corktown community were thrilled about the latest announcement. Most mentioned that the move would boost the surrounding areas.

Parking is of concern to some, but the growth the community could see would prove sufficient.

"Good luck. With the train station coming in, the two hotels, the Godfrey and Perennial, the amount of investment coming to this town is unbelievable," said Corktown resident Ryan Satko.