Family still searching for answers 13 years after loved one found dead in Detroit apartment

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Family members are still looking for answers after their loved one was found dead inside his apartment in 2010. 

Charles Eric McGlown Crime Stoppers

At about 1:35 p.m. on July 13, 2010, Charles Eric McGlown, also known as Famous, 39, was found dead inside his apartment in the 2500 block of W. McNichols Street. 

When officers arrived at the apartment, they discovered McGlown face down on the couch, unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say they did not observe any forced entry into his apartment.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at: www.1800speakup.org

All tips will remain anonymous.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

