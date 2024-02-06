Family seeking justice for Detroit man fatally shot nearly 2 years ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Joe Chavies IV is seeking answers nearly two years ago after he was fatally shot in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Officials say Chavies, who was a father, was shot and killed on April 6, 2022, near the intersection of Carmel Street and Troy Place on the city's west side.

"Joe was a very kind-hearted and loving person, and I wanted to say that if anybody out there knows anything about what may have happened to him, please speak up so his family can have a peace of mind and justice can be served," Chavies' mother, Angelique said in a press conference.

"To the person who committed this crime, you know who you are. Come forward ... and to be honest, I forgive you. I have prayed for you. I have prayed for your family, although you brought this injustice to my family," she later said. "We just want you to pay for what you took away from us."

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.