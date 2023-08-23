Family seeking answers a month after Harper Woods store owner fatally shot

(CBS DETROIT) - It's been more than a month since Mohamed Ahmed was shot and killed in front of his business in broad daylight.

Ahmed was the owner of Loud Headz Hookah in Harper Woods.

"We just want answers. We just want to find out who did this to Mo," said Ricky Mann, Ahmed's long-time friend and business partner.

Mann said life has been rough since he lost his best friend and business partner. He said Ahmed was one of the good guys.

"All he did was help people. He built a mosque. He built a school. when I tell you, Mo was one of the best people I knew. I miss that guy a lot, bro," he said.

While Harper Woods police try to solve who killed Ahmed, Mann and Ahmed's nephew, Amr Ahmed, are building out one of his last projects, which a smoothie location in Sterling Heights called Smoothie World.

Amr Ahmed said the build-out should have probably been done by now; however, it's been difficult dealing with the pain of losing

"It's been really, really hard, honestly, not hearing his voice, having to see my family, having to see his kids, his wife, is one of the worst parts of dealing with this," Amr Ahmed said.

Amr Ahmed said he would do anything to get answers so his family can get closure and said the family recently inquired into getting a private investigator.

Meanwhile, their focus is on getting Mohamed Ahmed's last idea off the ground and opened.

"This was his last project, and we're going to make sure it takes off for him," Mann said.