Paul Whelan's family says he "feels abandoned by US government" in phone call with parents

(CBS DETROIT) - In a phone call to his parents, Paul Whelan, the former marine serving a 16-year sentence in Russia, says he feels abandoned by the U.S. government.

"He sounds rattled, I'm afraid," Paul's brother David Whelan told CBS News Detroit Monday.

This comes amid fears that efforts to bring him home could be diverted to deal with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was recently wrongfully detained in Russia on espionage charges similar to Whelan.

"He's been trying to survive and keep up hope for over four years now in a Russian labor camp and I think the latest arrest of American by the Russian government has rattled that composure, has rattled that sense of hope," David Whelan says.

Since being detained in 2018, Paul Whelan has watched other Americans be released while remaining behind Russian bars. The most recent example includes WNBA star Brittney Griner who was released in December 2022 in exchange for Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

"They (the U.S. government) had an opportunity back in 2020 to bring Paul home. The Russians made an offer to exchange Paul for Victor Bout and that didn't happen," David Whelan says.

While the days of Paul Whelan walking free seem far away, David Whelan says he urges the U.S. government to keep his brother's case a priority.

"It's not about a political party or particular administration. Many of these people, Paul included, have been detained for more than one president, more than one ambassador, more than one secretary," David Whelan says.

The Whelan family says they have been told an offer has been made to bring Paul Whelan home. However, there is no indication from the Kremlin that they are considering his release at this time.