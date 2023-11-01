Watch CBS News
Family reacts to Michigan Supreme Court decision on Flint water case

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Mezon and Jonathan Green Sr. have been there since day one of the Flint water crisis.

"It was never intended to make it to the Supreme Court," says Mezon Green, a Flint resident.

Hearing the news that the state of Michigan's Supreme Court declined to hear appeals of charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, they say is no surprise to them or their son JJ Green.

"This is a predominately African American community, bro. The history tells us this is going to happen. History tells us this is going to happen. They don't care about us. It's a fact," JJ Green told CBS News Detroit.

Mezon and her husband Jonathan say they suffer from skin conditions they have to work around daily with certain lotions and filters that help the shower water.

"My face would burn so bad, and I would get towels and put it on my face. It was the water that was burning my face," Mezon said.

The Green home, nearly a decade later, is now equipped with bottled water nearly everywhere. In mini-fridges and near the coffee maker. Even in the basement, with a gallon dedicated to watering the plants.

"For somebody to misuse a whole community. You not only took out the Black people, you took out White people too. You took out Hispanics, you took out Asians, you took out a whole community, said Mezon.

"Very rarely do we get a fair chance in anybody's court," said Mezon Green.

