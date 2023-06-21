Family of Roseville man fatally shot by police files lawsuit against city, police department

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The family of a man who was fatally shot by a Roseville police officer after a crash last April has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city of Roseville and the police department.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Frank Robles, 57, who was shot and killed by a Roseville police officer following a crash involving a semi-truck.

Robles, who was a custodian for Roseville Public Schools, crashed his Chevy Silverado into a semi-truck after crossing into oncoming traffic on Groesbeck near 12 Mile Road, according to video footage released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses attempted to see if Robles was okay, but he produced a knife, so they retreated.

When Roseville officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Robles standing in the roadway holding the knife, later identified as a four-inch fishing fillet knife. Officers asked Robles if he was okay and he said no.

According to authorities, he was asked to drop the knife several times and didn't comply. He stepped toward the officers, and as soon as he did this, one officer, Chad Lee, fired a shot at him.

With the knife in his hand, Robles attempted to stand back up, and the officer fired several additional shots at him.

Here is what the lawsuit, filed by Moss & Colella, alleges happened the day of the crash:

"His pick-up truck hit a semi-truck head-on on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville. Robles exited the vehicle and stayed in the roadway, dazed and disoriented, carrying a four-inch fishing fillet knife. Within seconds, Officer Lee observed the knife held loosely at Robles side in a passive manner. Despite no threats to Officer Lee, no evidence of committing a violent crime and no civilians in danger – he fired multiple shots at Robles, who fell to the ground, incapacitated. Officer Lee then fired several more rounds - one of which struck Robles in the head."

The lawsuit claims excessive and unlawful deadly force, assault and battery and gross negligence.

According to the lawsuit, Lee failed to check if Robles was coherent and could comprehend the directions he was given to put the gun down, and that he did not check to see if he was injured before pulling out his gun and firing shots at Lee.

READ MORE:

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Gives Update On Officer-Involved Shooting In Roseville, Releases Video