Family of Paul Whelan speaks out after Blinken urges Russian counterpart to release Michigan native

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of detained American Paul Whelan is peaking out, one day after news that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart to release the Michigan native, during a rare meeting between the two sides at G20 talks in India.

It was the first time Blinken spoke in-person with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. Afterwards, Blinken said the U.S. has put forward a serious proposal, and Russia should take it.

Whelan's twin brother, David Whelan, says the family does not trust that U.S. officials are doing everything that can be done to bring his brother home.

Whelan has been held for four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government says are baseless.

Whelan will turn 53 years old Sunday, marking his fifth birthday in Russian custody.