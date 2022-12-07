Family of man suspected of hate crime apologizes

(CBS DETROIT) - "When I saw my brother in the video I was sad, I was sad for the little kids, I was sad for the parents, I was sad for everyone who had to be exposed to that," said Hussein Chokr, the brother of Hassan Chokr.

Hussein Chokr said his family felt compelled to speak up after his brother Hassan was arrested and charged with an alleged ethnic intimidation incident outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

Hussein said he felt horrible about what happened.

"On behalf of my community and my family, we would like to apologize to the Jewish community and Temple Beth El for what my brother has done," Hussein Chokr said.

According to Bloomfield Township Police, Hassan Chokr pulled into the parking lot of Temple Beth El on Friday afternoon and began making threatening statements to security guards right before parents were scheduled to pick up their children.

Hussein Chokr said what his brother did was wrong and also said his brother is suffering from mental health issues.

Now Hussein Chokr is hoping his brother gets the help he needs and is not just thrown in jail.

"So my brother has been in and out of police stations, he's been in and out of jails, he's been in and out of hospitals, it's been a really really rough three years for our family," Hussein Chokr explained.

Hassan Chokr was arraigned on Monday inside an Oakland County courthouse. He lashed out at the judge when his one million dollar bond was announced.

While Hussein Chokr and his family wait to see what happens to his brother legally speaking, they planned a visit to Temple Beth El to make a donation and apologize in person.

Meanwhile, Hussein Chokr is hoping to bring awareness to his brother's mental health struggles and has this message for his sibling.

"Brother I love you infinitely, I'll always be there for you no matter what, up or down, I'll pray for you," Hussein Chokr said.

Hussein Chokr also added that changes are desperately needed to address those with mental health issues and help them get better..

He believes there isn't enough support for those struggling with mental health, because the only options for treatment seems to be putting people in jail.

"Because this is a thing and not a lot of people believe it," Hussein Chokr said. "A lot of us go through hardship and we say nothing is wrong with us and we neglect it because we fear the stigma that I may have a mental health problem. No, it's ok at some point everyone goes through a mental health crisis."