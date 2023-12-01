Family of man killed in Wayne County Jail files $10M lawsuit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a man who was killed after he was attacked in the Wayne County Jail has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county and the sheriff's office.

On July 13, Thomas Carr was severely beaten by his cellmate at the Wayne County Jail and sustained severe head injuries. He died on July 20 from those injuries.

His cellmate, Claude Lewis, was in jail on domestic violence charges. According to the lawsuit, after his girlfriend called 911 to report the incident, Lewis also called 911 and told the operator that he needed mental health treatment.

"I am labeled as schizophrenic, bipolar, so the reason why I'm calling is so she can't get me locked up in jail," said Lewis in the 911 call. "I'd rather just go to the psych ward and get assistance."

According to the lawsuit, despite Lewis identifying his mental health issues, his history of psychiatric hospitalizations and two prior felony aggravated battery convictions, he was not put in the mental health unit or segregated from the general population at the jail.

He was placed in the cell with Carr, who was a first-time, non-violent offender who was sentenced to 26 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, the lawsuit says.

After Carr died from the injuries he received in the attack, Lewis was charged with first-degree murder.

The Wayne County Jail had decreased the number of guards on each floor from five to three, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Carr was left without any help for his health and safety even though officials knew of the potential risks Lewis posed to other inmates.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Nov. 30.