Arab-American Civil Rights League calls for justice after 7-year-old girl is attacked with knife

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was the victim of a violent attack in Detroit last week is calling for justice.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League is calling for law enforcement agencies to bring hate crime charges against the suspect, 73-year-old Gary Lansky of Detroit.

Last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor charged Lansky with assault with intent to murder and felonious assault but says it has no evidence that the attack was a hate crime.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League believes that police did not do a thorough enough investigation.

"You think this is some kind of scary Halloween movie for Saida and her family; this is real life," said Nabih Ayad, founder and chairman of the Arab-American Civil Rights League. "When you just pull up, go after the only Arab-looking individual and only Arab Muslim and grandma over there is simply a hate crime."

The organization says investigators need to look into Lansky's history and background. They say 7-year-old Saida was the clear target and was playing in Ryan Park with her friends when Lansky went after her and her grandmother, who was wearing a hijab.

"I feel scared, and I don't want to go to school anymore and go outside alone," Saida said Monday. "I just like staying by my backyard. When I grow up, I want to be a lawyer so I can let him stay in jail."

The Arab-American Civil Rights League sent letters Monday to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office and the U.S. District Attorney's Office.